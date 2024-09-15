Nuno Espirito Santo. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool sunk to a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring for the visitors.

Nuno Espirito Santo insisted that fresh legs were crucial as Nottingham Forest claimed their first victory at Anfield in more than half-a-decade.

Forest earned a 1-0 victory to condemn Liverpool head coach Arne Slot to a maiden defeat since being appointed Jurgen Klopp’s successor. Liverpool had the majority of possession yet struggled to create clear-cut chances - especially in the second period.

The away side defended with resolve throughout the encounter. And in the second period, the introductions of Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi inspired the triumph. In the 72nd minute, Elanga picked out Hudson-Odoi, who cut inside and executed a fine finish into the far corner.

Forest earned a win at Anfield for the first time since 1969 - and left Santo delighted as his side’s unbeaten start the the 2024-25 Premier League season continued. The City Ground boss said: “We are very happy. Many of our fans in the stadium today were not even born then, so that says how hard it is to play at Anfield. I’m proud of the work of the players, because they worked very hard. I’m proud of the way we behaved as a team.

“We started with Elliott [Anderson] and Nico [Dominguez] out wide. Impossible for them after the defensive task they did because of the inside runs of the full-backs, we knew we had to make subs. They came in and impacted the game.

We knew how hard it was going to be. It was all about taking chances in the right moment, and we did. The subs came on and impacted the game, which was good. At half-time, it was about trying to correct what we saw - especially when we let the balls go in the middle. [Virgil] van Dijk was breaking us too many times. I think we were more compact in the second half.”