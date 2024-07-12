Hull City owner Acun Ilicali. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hull City are interested in the Liverpool midfielder who Jurgen Klopp called a ‘joy to watch’.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City owner Acun Icalai has admitted that his club need to sign three midfielders in the summer transfer window amid interest in a Liverpool youngster.

The Reds have forged a decent relationship with the Championship club. Last summer, the Tigers signed Tyler Morton on a season-long loan. He recorded three goals and five assists in 41 appearances and earned a breakthrough into the England under-21 set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in January, Fabio Carvalho joined Hull after a difficult first half of the campaign at RB Leipzig. The attacking midfielder thrived in Yorkshire as he scored nine goals and created two in 20 appearances. The Tigers fell narrowly short of the play-offs.

Morton and Carvalho have both returned to Liverpool and have been part of new head coach Arne Slot’s pre-season plans. Another player involved in training is James McConnell, who has been linked with a switch to Hull.

McConnell made nine appearances for the Reds last term, which included an outing off the bench in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. During last summer’s pre-season, former manager Jurgen Klopp called the 20-year-old a ‘joy to watch’.

And Hull are in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park. "We need at least, eight or nine new players," Ilicali told Hull Live. "We need a centre back and we are about to get our right back soon. I would say that we need three midfielders and we need one centre-back, we also need two more wingers plus two strikers. The striker and right-back are very close."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A potential exit for McConnell could be put on hold until later in the pre-season period. With Euro 2024 and the Copa America ongoing, Slot has been left with a paucity of senior players since Liverpool returned to duty last week.

The current central-midfield options Liverpool’s chief is working with include Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott along with Morton, Carvalho and fellow youngsters McConnell and Trey Nyoni. Dominik Szoboszlai is the next midfielder who will be back after Hungary exited the Euros at the group stage.

However, Alexis Mac Allister is preparing for the Copa America final with Argentina. Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch will get three weeks off after Holland exited lost the Euros semi-final against England.