'We need rest' - Aston Villa boss makes squad fitness claim ahead of Liverpool

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: The Villa boss has spoken about the hectic fixture schedule which could be affecting his players.

Unai Emery revealed that his side are feeling the effects of the tough schedule ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Claiming his side are ‘tired’ doesn’t bode well for his side’s chances, especially after suffering three defeats in a row. Crystal Palace defeated them in the EFL Cup, while Tottenham dealt them a heavy defeat last weekend before Club Brugge cancelled their 100% winning record in the Champions League.

Whereas Liverpool are in a contrasting situation; Arne Slot is setting records every week as his side continues to keep winning. Bayer Leverkusen were the latest to fall as Luis Diaz’s hat-trick blew Xabi Alonso’s side away. Now Liverpool are heavy favourites to beat Villa on Saturday night.

Aston Villa team news

"If we want to play in Champions League or in Europe; if we want to play to be contenders or fighting for a trophy, we have to play three matches in a week… We need rest, but I think that we are rested. “We are training now in the afternoon and we are going to prepare the match with the players tomorrow and they are going to be ready to play."

In terms of player fitness, there will certainly be changes for Villa after the midweek defeat. However, Ross Barkley and Matty Cash were both absentees, with the midfielder missing their last two games while the right-back suffered an ankle injury last weekend at Spurs.

Liverpool team news

Slot confirmed that Jota will be back within the first or second week after the international break having missed all of their games since October 20, when they beat Chelsea at Anfield. Harvey Elliott has missed most of the season so far and last featured off the bench in the win over Brentford in August. An ankle issue has been the cause of his lay-off but he is primed to return after the international break. It is likely an unchanged line-up will meet Villa on Saturday.