‘We’ll see’ - agent confirms that ‘very exciting’ Liverpool midfielder to leave

Liverpool transfer news as the agent of midfielder Arthur Melo speaks out on his future.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT
) Arthur Melo and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against Real Madrid at Anfield on February 20, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arthur Melo's agent has confirmed that he will depart Liverpool at the end of his loan deal.

The midfielder has endured a season to forget since arriving from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day. He's managed just 13 minutes of action for the Reds and spent more than three months on the sidelines after undergoing thigh surgery.

Since returning to fitness, Arthur has yet to be handed a single outing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have the option to purchase the Brazil international on a permanent basis for €37.5 million but his agent Federico Pastorello revealed a return to Juve almost certain.

Pastorello told Tuttomercatoweb: "He was unlucky: the last day of the transfer market arrived, he paid for the season in which he played little at Juventus, he was integrating and had a boring injury for which he had to operate. It was three months of injury, he made his second bench, I hope he can at least give his contribution. I think he'll come back from the loan and then we'll see what to do.”

Arthur was signed by Liverpool during a midfield injury crisis but have never been able to live up to his potential after coming in for early praise from Klopp.

Speaking after the 26-year-old’s arrival at Anfeld, Reds boss Klopp said: "What does he bring? He's a really good footballer – I think we all agree on that. He had a very exciting career already and still pretty young, so in the best age for a footballer or coming into the best age for a footballer.

"He gives rhythm, he can give rhythm, he's a really good passer, has speed with the ball, safe on the ball and, how I said, can demand rhythm, which is pretty important, really good in tight areas – all these kind of things. I like it a lot.

"And now, of course, it's like this, 'Why can you loan a player like this? Because it didn't work out 100 per cent at Juventus.' But I see that rather as a positive because the potential is, for sure, still there.

"We play obviously different to Juve and we all thought that could fit pretty well, so that's why I'm really pleased."

