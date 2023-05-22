‘We’re told’ - Richard Keys gives reaction that all Liverpool fans will agree with

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa but had a goal ruled out following a VAR review.

Richard Keys was baffled that Cody Gakpo had a goal disallowed in Liverpool's draw against Aston Villa.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 stalemate as their Premier League top-four hopes diminished. Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for Villa in the first half before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to rescue Liverpool a point on his final Anfield appearance before leaving this summer.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side were denied an equaliser 10 minutes into the second half. Gakpo bundled home from close range after a goalmouth scramble but before VAR intervened. Referee John Brooks reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor and deemed that although the ball hit Villa defender Enzi Konsa, he did not make a deliberate act to play it.

Plenty were left surprised by the decision - including former Sky Sports presenter Keys. He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve just watched VAR disallow a Liverpool goal & have no idea why. We’re told offside. No. Wait until you see it I guess Howard Webb has Klopp’s number. He’s going to need it.

“If the law was interpreted correctly to disallow Gakpo goal - how come [Crystal] Palace’s equaliser was allowed to stand at Fulham? [Joe] Ward is offside when the ball is deflected to him.”

Klopp revealed that he spoke to Brooks about the decision at the final whistle. The Liverpool manager said: “I asked the ref why the offside goal was offside because offside situations should be clear but he explained it to me.He said it was a subjective decision.

“He thinks it is a not deliberate action from the defender, but I think it is. And I think the VAR wasn’t sure. So he maybe thought it’s possible. In the end it’s a subjective decision. You can’t argue with that. He made it and that’s it.”

Liverpool’s draw against Villa means that third-placed Newcastle United and fourth-placed Manchester United need just a point respectively to qualify for next season’s Champions League in their final two games.