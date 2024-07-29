Julen Lopetegui's next defensive recruit is close to being confirmed | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest Premier League transfer rumour headlines for Liverpool’s rivals.

Liverpool fans are still waiting for the club to announce their first signing of the summer as they prepare for anything from a minor shakeup to a significant restructure under new sporting director Richard Hughes and the returning Michael Edwards.

Arne Slot has inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp but he is looking to bring in some of his own signings before he focuses on his first season in charge. While we wait patiently for the Reds to finalise their first move of the window, let’s see what else is going on in the Premier League this summer.

West Ham ‘abandon’ target to focus on Man Utd star instead

West Ham United initially had their eyes set on signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich and despite reaching a transfer and salary agreement, the player was ‘not at all keen’ on making the move to the London Stadium.

Instead, Mazraoui wants a Manchester United transfer instead, and he could be about to get his wish. According to Footmercato, the 26-year-old and the Red Devils have reached a ‘total agreement’ and ‘all the lights are green’ for his move. However, a key part of them getting their hands on the Bayern star also rests on United being able to move Aaron Wan-Bissaka on to a new club.

The report claims that the United full-back is ‘expected to head to West Ham’ this summer after ‘abandoning’ their initial pursuit of Mazraoui. The Irons have reportedly ‘aligned themselves’ with United’s demands and the two Premier League outfits have agreed on terms. All that is missing is an agreement between Wan-Bissaka and the Hammers, whose salary offer should be enough to convince him to leave Old Trafford and finalise the move.

United have been looking to cash in on multiple players this summer and the right-back’s name has been mentioned on the rumour mill for some time now as the Reds prepare for a clear out.

Villa submit Man City loan offer

Aston Villa are keen on bringing the out of favour Kalvin Phillips to the club this summer and have submitted a loan offer to Manchester City, according to Football Insider. The former Leeds United favourite is ‘pushing for a move away’ from the Etihad, having made just 31 appearances since his £42 million arrival two years ago.