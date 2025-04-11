Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s latest contract talks with Mohamed Salah may have ended these recent transfer links.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s need to sign a replacement for Mohamed Salah is starting to fade following the latest contract update from Anfield. The Reds are now in advanced talks with the Egyptian winger, as well as Virgil van Dijk, over two shiny new two-year deals.

After months of speculation, Salah looks set to be on track to committing to another chapter on Merseyside. This will buy Liverpool more time to sign an eventual long-term replacement for the influential winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the links between Salah and Saudi Arabia, the Reds had been eyeing Jarrod Bowen in case the Egyptian did leave the club. The interest has emerged once again but West Ham have clamped down on not letting their star player leave.

West Ham to miss out on Liverpool bid

While Bowen is not a player the Irons are willing to sell, they have opened the floor to offers for Mohammed Kudus, according to a roundup of news from Hammers News. West Ham are reportedly at their limit financially and will need to facilitate a number of sales to get back on track this summer.

A spokesman for the West Ham board told Hammers News earlier this week: “Under Financial Fair Play rules (PSR) we are completely spent out. We have to move players out to raise money before we buy.”

Despite forking out a significant amount of cash on new signings last season, the Hammers are currently 16th in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have insisted they will not sell Bowen to raise cash this summer, following the updated links with Liverpool. However, their hopes of the Reds coming in for Kudus could well be dead in the water too. A number of clubs have shown interest in the Ghana international, including the likes of Arsenal, but they have also withdrawn their interest.

If Liverpool can get a deal with Salah over the line, their need to sign Kudus will fade even further.

Mohammed Kudus squandered chance to impress Liverpool

Kudus is a player Arne Slot appreciates, having been made aware of him during their time in the Netherlands. The winger played for Ajax while the Reds boss was in charge of Feyenoord.

However, Kudus threw away his chance to stake his claim as a top transfer target when West Ham welcomed the Reds to London Stadium in December. Liverpool made easy work of banking three points on the road against West Ham, enjoying a dominant 5-0 win with five different goal-scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kudus started the match but had little luck influencing his side’s attack. Despite hitting the woodwork in a goal-scoring attempt, the 24-year-old failed to hit the target and lost the most duels of any other player on the pitch, according to FotMob stats. He now looks set to miss out on the chance to impress the Reds at Anfield this weekend with Salah poised to stay on Merseyside.

Kudus has just three goals and two assists in the Premier League so far this season, which is far from a run to showcase his ability. Last season, Kudus contributed 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions but he has fallen far from being able to replicate those figures this time.

In other news, Mo Salah set to surpass records of Man Utd and Tottenham legends amid fresh Liverpool contract update