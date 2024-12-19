Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Southampton with Wataru Endo operating in defence.

Arne Slot saluted the performance of Wataru Endo in Liverpool’s victory over Southampton.

The Reds advanced into the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s. Slot made wholesale changes to his starting line-up, with the Premier League leaders giving the night off Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker and Dominik Szoboszlai.

And with defenders Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson all unavailable, Slot opted to deploy Endo as a makeshift centre-back. The Japan international caught the eye, particularly in the first half, despite playing out of his favoured midfield role.

Endo helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup last season but has had limited opportunities since Slot took over in the Anfield hot seat. However, the 31-year-old - who ended the Southampton win as captain - earned the praise of his head coach.

Slot said: “Harvey already had a good impact in the game at the weekend against Fulham, so it was good to see he is able to play 90 for him today and even score a goal. Started him off on the right, I felt he almost got a bit bored and didn't touch the ball a lot, so after 15-20 minutes we changed his [position] and were playing him in the midfield. We know he is a better midfielder than he is a winger, but we had to do it like this. So that was pleasing to see.

“If I have to give someone a big compliment it should be Wata Endo because in a different position playing such a good game in these circumstances, that shows you what a quality player he is, but mainly maybe what kind of mentality and personality he has. Good to see them both, but I think it was not only them - but you highlighted them, so I answered your question.”