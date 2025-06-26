Arsenal were keen to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk earlier in his career.

Neil Lennon has revealed that Arsenal had the chance to sign Virgil van Dijk before Liverpool - but were unsure about the defender.

Van Dijk is regarded by many as the best centre-back in the world. He was signed by the Reds for £75 million from Southampton in January 2018 and his arrival proved transformational.

Van Dijk has been the bedrock to help Liverpool win eight major trophies, including the Champions League and two Premier League titles. He was handed the Anfield captaincy in 2023 and skippered Arne Slot’s side to a record-equalling 20th English championship last season.

Van Dijk had to be patient to get to the pinnacle of European football. He came through the ranks at Dutch side Groningen before joining Celtic in 2013. He moved to the Premier League two years later when signing for Southampton and then completed a switch to Liverpool.

Lennon, who signed van Dijk at Celtic when he was manager, was baffled how the defender did not go from the top of the Scottish Premiership to a club in the upper echelons of English football straight away. The ex-midfielder revealed Arsenal called him about a potential swoop - and couldn’t comprehend why they did not immediately make an offer.

What’s been said

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Lennon said: "We watched videos of him, and he was like Rio Ferdinand! Johan Mjallby went to watch him. I don’t know how the club managed to get him for £2.2 million. As soon as he walked through the door, we thought he was incredible. He’s handsome as well, with legs like tree trunks!

"What amazed me was that he didn’t go to one of the big clubs straight away. I remember Arsenal rang me about him, and I said to them: ‘What are you ringing me for, he's ready!’ They were saying they were not sure about the defensive side of his game.”

What Van Dijk said about Arsenal interest

Van Dijk recently signed a new two-year deal at Liverpool, meaning he will be almost 36 when his contract expires in 2027. The Netherlands international has spent the best years of his career on Merseyside. During that time, Arsenal have claimed just one piece of silverware, which was the FA Cup in 2020 and finished runners-up to Liverpool in the league last campaign.

Speaking when he was linked to Arsenal earlier in his career, van Dijk said: "I am now 23 and have played at Willem II, FC Groningen and Celtic and am now linked to clubs like Arsenal. Isn't that great? There are a lot of clubs interested, but Celtic is holding onto a big transfer fee. The club is clear: they don’t want to let me go in the winter, because we’re playing for four trophies.

"I understand the point of view from the club and I see it as a compliment that they don't want to let me go. But we have to be realistic. If there’s a nice club from England, we have to talk. I want to develop myself as a player, that’s for sure."