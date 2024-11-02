Former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga joined Liverpool’s coaching staff after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has revealed that he asked Liverpool staff members if adding Johnny Heitinga to his coaching staff would be a problem.

The departure of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp and several members of his backroom in the summer - including Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos - meant that Slot had to hire his own personnel after being appointed head coach. The Dutchman’s trusted lieutenant Sipke Hulshoff arrived as assistant, having led Feyenoord to Eredivisie and KNVB Cup glory. Ruben Peeters was also brought in as lead physical performance coach from De Kuip, while Aaron Briggs arrived as first-team individual development coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Slot still felt he was short of coaches - and identified Heitinga as someone who could make an impact. The former defender spent four-and-a-half years of his playing career at Liverpool’s bitter rivals Everton, making 140 appearances for the club. After hanging up his boots, he’s worked with Ajax - having a period of six months as interim manager - and was part of David Moyes’s set-up at West Ham until the end of last term.

Given his ties to the opposite side of Stanley Park, Slot opted to get the view of club employees at the AXA Training Centre to see if bringing in Heitinga would cause concern among Liverpool supporters. He was given the answer he was looking for.

In an interview with former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld for the club’s media channel, Slot said: “To be fair, I did ask around here: ‘Would this be a problem, would this lead to people saying what is happening over here?’ And the reaction was that the only problem could be for himself, because of his legacy he had at Everton. Because I don’t think the Everton fans really like seeing him over here.”

On Heitinga, Slot said: “With John, I hadn’t worked with him before. With Spike, I’ve worked with for a few years now and both of us know exactly what we want. We added John to the staff, which was a really good idea. He’s a very good person and very good coach as well. I said a very good person and that’s vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apart from them being really good professionals, it is very important that are good people because if they are, that reflects on me as well. That was part of the success Liverpool had for a long time. Great facilities, great people, great programme and all of these things need to be in order to be able to compete.”