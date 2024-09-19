Clarence Seedorf. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Prime Video) | Getty Images for Prime Video

Martin Zubimendi reportedly wants to join Liverpool in January but things may not be straightforward.

Arne Slot revealed that he heard Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf waxing lyrical about Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo after Liverpools’ victory over AC Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gakpo, meanwhile, was handed his first start of the Slot era as he’s had to be patient given the blistering form of Luis Diaz. But having been a talismanic figure in the Netherlands’ run to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, Gakpo was outstanding against Milan and assisted Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal to seal all three points in the second half.

Seedorf, a legend at the San Siro and in Holland, was highly impressed by the pair when serving as a pundit for Amazon Prime’s broadcast. And as Slot conducted his post-match media duties, he indeed was in earshot of Seedorf’s praise.

The Reds head coach said: “I was standing just a second ago next to Clarence Seedorf on the desk. They also talked about Ryan and Cody and I said it's a special place for Dutch players to play because of the former players that have played here. To put a performance in like this is always nice as a Liverpool player and at a venue like this it's even nicer.

“Yes, you can pick these two, but I think I could pick a few others as well that played really well. Like always, it's very difficult for an individual to play well if the whole team doesn't play well and vice versa. The whole team played well and then the individuals can shine from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gravenberch’s reinvention in a deep-lying role has been seismic. Signed from Bayern Munich for £34 million in August 2023, he showed glimpses of his quality but largely found himself behind the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott for the two number-eight roles Jurgen Klopp’s set-up. Meanwhile, Wataru Endo was the former manager’s chief enforcer in the engine room, with the Japan international tasked with screening the defence.

But Slot wants someone in the position who can add more control in the middle of the park. It’s why he tried to make Martin Zubimendi his first signing of his Anfield reign. Liverpool were prepared to pay the Spain international’s £52 million release clause, but they could not praise him from Real Sociedad. Zubimendi wanted to stay at his boyhood club.

Had Zubimendi international not turned down a move to Merseyside, Gravenberch could well remain in a support-act role. Instead, he’s thriving and established himself as an undroppable figure.

Little more than a day after Gravenberch’s Italian masterclass, a report emerged in Spain that has perked the interest of Kopites. According to Estadio Deportivo, Zubimendi regrets his decision to stay in San Sebastian and has asked Liverpool if they will revive interest in January. It’s suggested that he will not sign a new lucrative deal and instead has his heart set on a Premier League move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Zubimendi will surely know he might have missed his chance. The 25-year-old will scarcely need telling about Gravenberch’s outstanding performances for Liverpool. And he should also be aware that the Reds may have shifted their priority. So much has been made about Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah’s respective futures. The key trio are all out of contract at the end of the campaign and there is nervousness growing among supporters that they could depart on free transfers.

In fairness, a deal for Zubimendi may not be too complicated. Personal terms had already been agreed and would probably be the same. The release clause also hasn’t changed, while Slot may want more competition given the lack of minutes that he’s given Endo so far. Yet the necessity to bring in a new number six has lessened markedly.