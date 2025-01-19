Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool left it late to earn a 2-0 victory over Brentford with Darwin Nunez scoring twice for the Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot admitted that he had ‘doubts’ Liverpool would find a way to beat Brentford.

The Reds battled to a 2-0 triumph to move six points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. But they left it late at the Gtec Community Stadium, with Darwin Nunez coming off the bench to bag a stoppage-time double.

Liverpool went into the encounter against the backdrop of league draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. The Reds had chances to win both games and after largely dominating Brentford, it appeared they might have to settle for a share of the spoils yet again before Nunez came up with the crucial intervention.

And Slot admitted that his troops proved him wrong in the dying embers. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Anfield supremo said: “Yes, of course, I had doubts about that because before we scored the two goals it felt as if I was looking at the same game again and again and again and in the same pattern. I said it already a few times in other interviews that against [Manchester] United everybody was focused on the [Harry] Maguire chance but [in] the seven minutes before we had three open chances.

“So many times in recent weeks – against Tottenham as well – we missed a lot of chances, against [Nottingham] Forest we missed a lot. So, it would have been a bit surprising if I felt, 'OK, after all these chances missed today, we will probably score in the last five minutes.' But the players proved me wrong again.”

Liverpool had a total of 37 shots against Brentford. But the Bees, who boast the third-best home record in the Premier League this season, posed a threat throughout on the counter-attack. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford’s 13-goal top scorer, gave the visitors plenty of problems but was limited to clear-cut chances, with centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk Dijk and Ibrahima Konate standing firm. Slot admitted that he told his players that Mbeumo, who has been linked with Liverpool, has plenty of joy cutting inside and shooting on his left foot and that was a weapon that they looked to neutralise.

Slot added: “A lot, that's clear, because I think today also you saw more than in the Forest game… I think if I would have been the manager of Brentford I would have told you there were moments for us to win the game, because there were moments for them to win the game.

“Most of those moments were defended really well by Ibou and Virgil, they went in a one-v-one against them in a counter-attack, but we pushed them wide really well, which helped Alisson [Becker] to save those shots. I emphasised on that in the pre-match meeting, [Bryan] Mbeumo likes it on his left and scores a lot by going inside. Of course, one of the reasons we're so high in the league table is because we have two and four very good centre-backs.”