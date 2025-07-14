Benjamin Sesko. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer market has largely been dominated by one position.

It was always expected that several clubs would be in the market for a new striker. Liverpool are one of them.

Although the Reds comfortably won the Premier League title, a number nine was thought to be a priority for Arne Slot’s side. However, despite six new faces being added to the squad, a centre-forward has still to arrive.

That’s not to say that Kopites are dismayed by Liverpool’s business so far. Far from it. A total of £200 million has been spent, with half of that being splashed on Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, while the best part of £100 million was paid out for Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgia Mamardashvili. In addition, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman added numbers to the goalkeeping department.

However, plenty of Kopites would like to see a striker arrive before the window closes. It may be dictated by whether Darwin Nunez, who has endured three difficult years on Merseyside, departs. Serie A champions Napoli are potential suitors.

Should Liverpool enter the market for a centre-forward then there will be fewer options available than when the transfer window opened. Chelsea have been busy by recruiting Joao Pedro from Brighton for £60 million, as well as triggering Liam Delap’s £30 million release clause.

In addition, Arsenal look set to swoop for Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, while Victor Osimhen could return to Galatasaray after being surplus to requirements at Napoli. In addition, Jonathan David has joined Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Lille.

In truth, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will only enter the market if he feels he can find an upgrade. It would be an exercise in futility to buy a player who would not improve his current options.

Alexander Isak is the dream signing for many, but it is unlikely. Newcastle United are reluctant to sell their talisman and would want at least £150 million. The Magpies are hoping to tie Isak down to a new contract despite having three years left on his current deal.

Hugo Ekitike is another name who the Reds have reportedly had their eye on. The France under-21 international fired 22 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

But there is another marksman in Germany who could also be on the move. Benjamin Sesko enjoyed a fine 2024-25 campaign for RB Leizpig. Despite Die Roten Bullen only claiming seventh spot and missing out on European qualification, Sesko scored 21 times in 45 games. Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for the Slovenia international and there are suggestions from TBR Football that Sesko’s agent has recently approached the Reds over a potential deal. Whether that is true remains to be seen.

Yet the report emerges amid Sesko’s social media, which has set the tongues wagging among Liverpool fans. Eagle-eyed supporters have noticed that the 22-year-old recently started following the Reds on Instagram. In addition, Sesko has pinned a photo of himself playing for Leipzig against Slot’s side in the Champions League last term.

Of course, all of this might mean nothing. Sekso also follows Arsenal and Manchester United on Instagram. Nonetheless, several Liverpool fans have reacted to Sesko’s pinned post with messages such as ‘Welcome to Anfield’ and ‘Welcome to Liverpool’ being commented.