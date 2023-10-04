What Darwin Nunez wore during Liverpool training as six players not spotted ahead of Union SG
Observations made from Liverpool training ahead of the Europa League Group E clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.
Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tomorrow (20.00 BST).
The Reds aim for successive Group E wins against the Belgium outfit at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre today and, as expected, Cody Gakpo was not involved. The striker came off at half-time in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham, having levelled in stoppage-time.
Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara is still not in training, it appears. The midfielder hasn’t played for Liverpool since April after he had hip surgery. Thiago hit a setback in his recovery earlier this season. Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic could also not be spotted having been struggling with a minor calf issue. Conor Bradley continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his back.
Darwin Nunez did not start against Spurs, with Klopp admitting the striker had a small bone issue around his knee. Nunez was involved in training but could be seen wearing strapping around his issue.
Of the goalkeepers, only No.1 Alisson Becker and Vitezslav Jaros could be spotted at the warm-up stage. Caoimhin Kelleher nor Adrian were not, although the latter is not registered in Liverpool’s Europa League set-up to meet squad rules. That does not mean that Kelleher is ruled out, however. He may well have not been captured by the camera or absent for a different reason if he did not train.
Liverpool players spotted in training
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Jaros
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers
Midfielders: Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott
Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Doak.