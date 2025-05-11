AFP via Getty Images

Champions Liverpool prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool’s goalkeepers were congratulated by their Arsenal counterparts for winning the Premier League after coming out to warm up ahead of today’s clash.

No.1 stopper Alisson Becker, second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher and Viteslav Jaros, who is third in the pecking order and not in the match-day squad, came out at Anfield before the rest of their team-mates as usual. And as they started going through their drills before kick-off, Arsenal’s stoppers made their way over to the Kop.

David Raya, Neto and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana ran from the opposite end of the pitch to congratulate Liverpool’s goalkeeping contingent on their achievement of being crowned English champions.

The Reds claimed the title following a 5-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago. Arsenal are on track to finish as runners-up for a third successive season and will end the campaign without winning a trophy.

Raya spoke about his admiration for Liverpool’s first-choice keeper ahead of the game. He told Amazon Prime: “Alisson. Obviously Alisson, (Thibaut) Courtois. I really, really like (Gregor) Kobel from Borussia [Dortmund]. I think Alisson is just…the one vs ones, he saves everything. I don’t know how he does it, he saves every single one on one.”