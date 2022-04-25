Liverpool defeated Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby but there were some controversial incidents at Anfield.

Dermot Gallagher believes that Liverpool and Everton were both lucky not to be reduced to 10 men in Sunday's Merseyside derby.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners at Anfield to maintain their Premier League title challenge - but were made to work hard for the three points.

And it was hardly a surprise that the clash between the bitter rivals was littered with moments of controversy.

Everton felt that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received his marching orders for twice raising his hand to Allan and then Mason Holgate.

Meanwhile, the Reds thought Richarlison should have been given a red card late on after he kicked out at Jordan Henderson.

Both were only issued cautions by referee Stuart Attwell.

But former Premier League official Gallagher, speaking to Sky Sports News, reckons the pair could have been dismissed.

‘I keep using the work lucky’

On Mane, Gallagher said: "When you see the whole package, he is very lucky to stay on the pitch.

“Stuart is very unlucky and VAR is unlucky because of the protocol.

“Stuart sees one incident, there is so much going on, and he is yellow carded. He may have even been alerted by his assistant.

"The second incident, which we see later on with Holgate, does he witness it? VAR can go and look at it, it can only look at it if it's a red card. He (VAR referee Darren England) feels it's a yellow-card offence, he can't recommend a yellow-card offence to a referee.

“He escapes and I think he is very lucky.”

Gallagher said of Richarlison's kick on Henderson: "Not a wise thing to do.

"I keep using the work lucky today and he is lucky.

"He's actually connected to Henderson's leg. It's interpreted as a push away rather than a kick.

"It's not as if he's taken his leg back and fired his studs into his shin to knock him off.

"Why would you do that? He could easily, on another day, being facing a three-match ban. Why run the risk?"

Gordon penalty claim

Frank Lampard reckons Anthony Gordon should have won Everton a penalty against Liverpool. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon went down under pressure from Joel Matip in the second half - but Attwell wasn't interested.

Gallagher reckons that the decision had to be Attwell's and VAR did not intervene because it was not a clear and obvious error.

“The referee has to make the decision," added Gallagher.

“There's an arm on the shoulder, there's no doubt about that, and they get tangled up.

“I think the referee is really clever because he doesn't make an instant decision.

“What he does is he runs it through, gives himself time and makes the decision

“On that basis, it has to be his call. You cannot say he's made a clear and obvious error because he's thought it through so much.

“I'd have gone with my gut reaction

“I thought it was a penalty at first, but when I saw it again I wasn't convinced.

“It was a little too theatrical the way he went down. I'd have gone to the screen, I'd have stayed with no penalty.

“It has to be Stuart's call. It can't be anyone else.

“Watching in an armchair, I thought it was a penalty. Seeing it again, I've changed my mind.”

‘A great angle’

Anthony Gordon is booked for simulation against Liverpool. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Gordon was booked in the first half for simulation when he went down inside the box under pressure from Naby Keita.

Gallagher reckons the Everton forward was rightly given a yellow.

He added: “I think he did (get it right). Anthony Gordon will try to say he's evading the challenge.

“He angles his leg and doesn't take it. Stuart has got a great angle.