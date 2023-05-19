Liverpool have secured Europa League football but what do they need to finish in the top four?

Liverpool’s latest win over Leicester City has guaranteed them a place in the Europa League next season, but top four is still in sight. Jurgen Klopp’s side are still pushing to swap out their current position for a spot in the Champions League, but how likely is it?

With just two matches left to play, let’s take a look at the possible situations which would see the Reds sneak a last-gasp top four finish. Starting with their own remaining fixture run.

What do Liverpool need to qualify for Champions League football?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool can finish with a maximum of 71 points, providing they pick up wins against both Aston Villa at home this Saturday, and their final away match of the season against Southampton. But banking six points won’t be enough on its own, the Reds also need good fortune that is out of their control.

Newcastle are currently third in the table with 69 points after playing their game in-hand against Brighton on Thursday. Next up for the Magpies is Leicester City at St James’ Park, before rounding the season off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

If Liverpool finish with 71 points, Newcastle would need to lose one match and draw the other for the Reds to overtake them. Two draws may not be good enough, as Newcastle would likely stay ahead on goal difference with seven currently between them.

Man United still have their game in-hand to play, which will be against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 25th. As it stands, they remain ahead of Liverpool by just one point but have three matches left on their calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the Reds to snub Erik ten Hag’s side of a top four spot, they would need them to pick up no more than four points out of a possible nine. A win, a draw and a loss — or anything less than that — would mathematically send Liverpool to the Champions League. United could also pick up an extra point, so a win and two draws, and still probably be out of the running, but it would boil down to goal difference.