Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Arsenal with Andy Robertson assisting the opening goal.

As Premier League left-backs go, Andy Robertson is up there with the very best of them.

The Scotland international has proven to be one of the shrewdest bits of business that Liverpool conducted. An £8 million purchase from Hull City in 2017 has proven an absolute bargain. Robertson has undoubtedly exceeded expectations. He is now a two-time Premier League winner, as well as helping the Reds claim the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

In terms of the players who’ve operated in his position in the top flight, he rubs shoulders with the likes of Ashley Cole, Denis Irwin and Patrice Evra. Robertson’s trademark forays and crossing prowess have made him so effective for Liverpool. He ranks second on the most assists for defenders in Premier League history.

But it might come as a surprise that when he crossed for Cody Gakpo’s opening goal in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal, it was his first league assist of the title-winning campaign. Robertson had to wait until Liverpool’s 36th game to tee-up a team-mate. It ended a year-long drought for the 31-year-old, whose previous Premier League assist came when engineering Gakpo’s goal in a 3-1 triumph over Sheffield United.

It will come as a shock to many that Robertson has waited for so long for a league assist, having started 28 top-flight games.

There is an expectation that Liverpool will recruit a new left-back in the summer to add competition and cover for Robertson, who is out of contract in 2026. Liverpool require a long-term successor and there have been several linked. Milos Kerkez of AFC Bournemouth is on the radar of Liverpool. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring two goals and creating six in 36 outings.

However, Kerkez has a reported price tag of £40 million slapped on his head and that will be a significant outlay. Liverpool are set to have a big summer of recruitment as they require a new striker and may also look to bring in a right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his expected switch to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Speaking on his future, Robertson said via the Liverpool Echo: “I have only got a year left, so I hope all you guys can help me with making the same noise around a new contract as you did with Mo and Virgil’s!”

“I’ve had eight wonderful years so far and I have a year left. I am not as young as I once was but I love this club and I have had some great memories here, so let’s see what the future holds. I still believe I can still produce good performances and some really good performances and I think I have done that this season. “So I still think I can produce at the top level and if I can do that then that is where I belong and hopefully I can stay here for many years to come.”