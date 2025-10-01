Hugo Ekitike was forced off in Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Hugo Ekitike is hopeful that he avoided a serious injury after limping off in Liverpool’s loss to Galatasaray.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat by the Turkish champions in the Champions League. The Istanbul encounter was settled by Victor Osimhen’s 16th-minute penalty, which condemned Liverpool to successive losses.

To compound Arne Slot’s side’s misery, two players were forced off in the second half. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to be replaced before Ekitike was also withdrawn after receiving treatment.

Liverpool boss Slot has ruled out Alisson for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League. However, he was more hopeful with Ekitike. "He felt something when he had to reach for the ball,” said Slot. "I think we all know which one it was when we were trying to force something.

"I think at that moment in time, on the other side there was someone on the floor as well, so the referee blew his whistle and I wasn't even thinking we had an injury, but Hugo felt something.

"After the game, that's always the difficult thing with these moments when players feel like it is not too bad, but when you just walk around it is something different than when you make a sprint or have to shoot on target. He said he couldn't continue so we had to take him off. Let's see how he is for the weekend."

According to The Athletic reports James Pearce, who was at RAMS Park for the encounter, Ekitike informed supporters leaving the stadium that he believed he had only sustained cramp. Pearce posted on X: “Hugo Ekitike confident he only had cramp in his hamstring rather than anything more serious.” Ekitike is expected to have a scan to determine whether his prognosis is correct of he has suffered muscle damage.

Liverpool experienced a similar situation earlier this season when Ibrahima Konate was forced off during a 1-0 win over Arsenal. The centre-back also believed that he had cramp and that proved to be the case. Konate reported for international duty and played in both of France’s matches.

Regardless, it is unlikely that Ekitike will start against Chelsea even if he is fit given his setback. Ekitike missed the Palace defeat as he had to serve a one-match suspension.

Alexander Isak came off the bench against Galatasaray and will be in line to spearhead the attack at Chelsea. The £125 million British record signing has been working his way towards full fitness after missing a large chunk of pre-season.

Slot expects Alisson to miss the Chelsea clash so it will mean a Premier League debut for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who replaced the Liverpool No.1 in the 56th minute. Mamardashvili joined the Reds from Valencia in the summer transfer window for up to £29 million.