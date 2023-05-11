Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

What is the highest and lowest position Liverpool and Everton can finish in the Premier League? — gallery

A look at every possible position Liverpool and Everton could still finish in at the end of the Premier League season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th May 2023, 11:05 BST

Just three matches remain in the 2022/23 Premier League season, leaving Liverpool and Everton with very limited time to end their individual campaigns with the best possible results. But the fight is on and the Reds are still in with a chance to secure a top four finish, while Sean Dyche and his men are far from resided to the bottom three.

For both Merseyside outfits, it’s been a rollercoaster of a season. Liverpool looked far from being in a position to challenge for Champions League football, and Everton have struggled to claw their way from the relegation zone. However, recent results have shown both teams are still full of fight and the nature of the Premier League insists that there are still twists and turns to come.

With just three games left, where can both Liverpool and Everton mathematically finish this season? Transfermarkt has calculated the highest and lowest possible end result for each team in the league and some of the possibilities may take you by surprise.

Man City will either win the title or finish 2nd at the end of the season

1. Manchester City

Man City will either win the title or finish 2nd at the end of the season

Like City, Arsenal will either finish 1st or 2nd this season

2. Arsenal

Like City, Arsenal will either finish 1st or 2nd this season

The Toon are headed for either 3rd or 7th, or anywhere in between

3. Newcastle United

The Toon are headed for either 3rd or 7th, or anywhere in between

Erik ten Hag’s men can finish anywhere between 3rd and 8th at the end of the season

4. Manchester United

Erik ten Hag’s men can finish anywhere between 3rd and 8th at the end of the season

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier League