A look at every possible position Liverpool and Everton could still finish in at the end of the Premier League season.

Just three matches remain in the 2022/23 Premier League season, leaving Liverpool and Everton with very limited time to end their individual campaigns with the best possible results. But the fight is on and the Reds are still in with a chance to secure a top four finish, while Sean Dyche and his men are far from resided to the bottom three.

For both Merseyside outfits, it’s been a rollercoaster of a season. Liverpool looked far from being in a position to challenge for Champions League football, and Everton have struggled to claw their way from the relegation zone. However, recent results have shown both teams are still full of fight and the nature of the Premier League insists that there are still twists and turns to come.

With just three games left, where can both Liverpool and Everton mathematically finish this season? Transfermarkt has calculated the highest and lowest possible end result for each team in the league and some of the possibilities may take you by surprise.

1 . Manchester City Man City will either win the title or finish 2nd at the end of the season

2 . Arsenal Like City, Arsenal will either finish 1st or 2nd this season

3 . Newcastle United The Toon are headed for either 3rd or 7th, or anywhere in between

4 . Manchester United Erik ten Hag’s men can finish anywhere between 3rd and 8th at the end of the season

Next Page Page 1 of 5