Liverpool have identified Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The fallout from the Arsenal draw will continue to be dominated by how Liverpool fans reacted towards Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It seems that everyone has an opinion on how the right-back was greeted during the 2-2 clash at Anfield. Certainly, there were mixed thoughts inside the stadium. Sections of supporters made their feelings clear and booed Alexander-Arnold as he played his first game since confirming he will leave his boyhood club at the end of his contract.

However, some were behind the right-back and have wished him well ahead of a free transfer to Real Madrid. Others decided to stay completely silent. What can be concurred is that it is a disappointing end to the career of a homegrown player who has been at the club since the age of six and won eight major trophies. It has somewhat marred the Premier League title party.

Head coach Arne Slot’s focus will very much be on the future. After being crowned English champions in his maiden campaign as Liverpool boss, the aim is to defend the crown next term. And that means replacing Alexander-Arnold sufficiently.

Conor Bradley was given a chance from the outset against Arsenal. It feels like the Northern Ireland international is undergoing a finla audition to make the right-back berth his own in the final few games of 2024-25.

There were positives about Bradley’s performance, with Slot insisting that the 22-year-old played ‘great’ but was disappointed how he did not block the cross that led to Gabriel Martinelli reducing the deficit.

However, Liverpool appear to be on the lookout for potential recruits that could add competition and cover for Bradley. Jeremie Frimpong is on the shopping list if that is a direction that the Reds take. The Netherlands international has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen since his arrival from Celtic four-and-a-half years ago. Last season, he played a pivotal role in helping Die Werkself claim their first Bundesliga title without losing a game, along with the DFB-Pokal.

And just hours before Liverpool faced Arsenal, Frimpong was on target for Leverkusen against Borussia Dortmund in Xabi Alonso’s final home game as head coach before an expected switch to Real Madrid. Frimpong opened the scoring in the 30th minute and celebrated by running over to Alonso on the touchline.

Leverkusen lost the encounter 4-2 but Frimpong enjoyed a good afternoon. Not only did he net but also completed 100 per cent of dribbles, played two key passes and won five ground duels. He was given a match rating of 7.6 by Sofascore, with only Florian Wirtz scoring higher of Leverkusen’s players.

Frimpong has recorded five goals and 12 assists for Die Werkself this season as they have finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. But the exit of Alonso could bring the curtain down on a golden period for the club. Centre-back Jonathan Tah has already announced he is leaving at the end of his contract while Wirtz is reportedly in talks to join Bayern.

That could see Frimpong also seek an exit. The Netherlands international has a reported release clause of around £33 million in his BayArena contract and it’s said he would be open to a move to Anfield.

Taking to X after the Dortmund defeat, Frimpong said: “Not the result we wanted in our last home game of the season, but still a special day. Thank you for backing us.”