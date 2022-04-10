THIS is what Jurgen Klopp said to Liverpool at half-time to inspire Man City comeback

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were on target for Liverpool in the 2-2 draw against Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp at full-time after Liverpool’s draw against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he told his Liverpool troops at half-time of their enthralling clash against Manchester City.

The Reds were unable to move to the summit of the Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool found themselves behind at the interval. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were on target for the hosts, with Diogo Jota netting for the Reds in between.

But just 47 seconds into the second period, Klopp's side were level through a sweeping move finished off by a composed Sadio Mane finish.

Liverpool certainly needed a fillip at the interval - which Klopp provided with his team talk.

And the Anfield boss was happy with the result at full-time.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “We obviously showed because the goal was a really good situation. Just to tell them if we do that, we will get chances.

“I was not convinced but I had to sense we could win this game because when we really played, they had problems - like we had problems when they played.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring for Liverpool. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“They were much more direct than us. We had our direct moments but that was not planned, it was just being under pressure and keeping the ball.

“They had a more direct plan than us. we wanted to let them run when we were in possession and it was one thing.

“Defensively, we were a little bit in a rush in little moments with these high balls defending and they were better with second balls. They put us under pressure but we can defend these situations better.

“Pretty much the two things I wanted us to play proper football more in the first half. Probably not possible in the second half all the time because it was really intense.

“They needed breaks as well and sat deep when we were in possession but their counter-attacks are not bad! The decision-making is really good, they pick the right player who carries the ball.

“I think it's clear it's completely fine, a deserved draw.”