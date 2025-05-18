POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Everton play their final game at Goodison Park against Southampton in the Premier League before moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Liverpool have paid tribute to Goodison Park as Everton get set to say farewell to their historic home.

The Toffees play their final game at the Grand Old Lady against Southampton in the Premier League. Goodison has served as Everton’s home since 1892 and they will move to their new ground - the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock - for the start of the 2025-26 season.

The final Merseyside derby earlier this season ended as a 2-2 draw, with James Tarkowski netting a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser. That put both teams level on 41 wins at Goodison.

And ahead of the Everton’s last dance at the iconic ground, Liverpool posted on X: “An historic stadium, a place where we have fought against one another and stood with each other. Highs, lows and so many memories. The end of an era at Goodison Park and the beginning of a new one.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was given a red card and a two-match ban after his first and only experience at Goodison. February’s derby was rearranged from December because of adverse weather conditions. Before the derby, Slot said on Goodison: “I think it’s an extra reason why the atmosphere will probably be even better than all the occasions before. It’s probably going to be a fantastic atmosphere and it is never easy to play against because every single time they cross the halfway line or get a corner kick, their fans will cheer for that.”

Jurgen Klopp served as Liverpool manager for nine years. However, he did not have the best record at Goodison, winning twice, drawing five and losing his final meeting 2-0 in April 2024. Ahead of that encounter, Klopp said: “Goodison Park can create quite a good atmosphere as well. When they play Liverpool, it's about more than the three points.”