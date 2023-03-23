With the international break in full swing, we’ve looked at what the squad have been up to during their time off outside of football.

The first international break after the 2022 World Cup is here and there’s plenty of internationals from Liverpool’s squad preparing to line up for their countries across multiple competitions.

With their last outing being the disappointing one-nil loss at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League knockout tie, Liverpool weren’t involved in any game across the weekend.

They were scheduled to face Fulham in the Premier League, but their clash was postponed due to the London club’s involvement in the FA Cup which allowed some rare time off for the squad.

Having scoured the social media accounts, we’ve decided to update you on just what exactly the Liverpool squad have been up too away from the pitch.

1 . Luis Diaz The Colombian winger has recently returned to training after over seven months out of action. During his time off, he was seen enjoying some car tunes, with Billie Jean by Michael Jackson on display on his Instagram story here. Clearly, he has good taste in music

2 . Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones Two of Liverpool’s young stars in Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are seen here enjoying time off watching Chris Brown perform live with Cardiff City’s Cameron Antwi and Fulham’s Sylvester Jasper.

3 . Alisson Becker Posting on his Instagram story, Alisson Becker is seen here enjoying some time off with his family after not being selected for the upcoming international friendlies with Brazil.

4 . Mohamed Salah Seen here with his mother, Salah returned home to spend time with his family on Mothers Day before his two African Cup of Nations qualifiers.