Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 minutes ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
13 hours ago Eurovision 2023: running order for semi-finals in Liverpool announced
13 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
14 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
16 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

What Liverpool players have been up to during rare break, from Chris Brown gig to Rome trip - gallery

With the international break in full swing, we’ve looked at what the squad have been up to during their time off outside of football.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 22:55 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

The first international break after the 2022 World Cup is here and there’s plenty of internationals from Liverpool’s squad preparing to line up for their countries across multiple competitions.

With their last outing being the disappointing one-nil loss at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League knockout tie, Liverpool weren’t involved in any game across the weekend.

They were scheduled to face Fulham in the Premier League, but their clash was postponed due to the London club’s involvement in the FA Cup which allowed some rare time off for the squad.

Having scoured the social media accounts, we’ve decided to update you on just what exactly the Liverpool squad have been up too away from the pitch.

The Colombian winger has recently returned to training after over seven months out of action. During his time off, he was seen enjoying some car tunes, with Billie Jean by Michael Jackson on display on his Instagram story here. Clearly, he has good taste in music

1. Luis Diaz

The Colombian winger has recently returned to training after over seven months out of action. During his time off, he was seen enjoying some car tunes, with Billie Jean by Michael Jackson on display on his Instagram story here. Clearly, he has good taste in music

Two of Liverpool’s young stars in Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are seen here enjoying time off watching Chris Brown perform live with Cardiff City’s Cameron Antwi and Fulham’s Sylvester Jasper.

2. Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones

Two of Liverpool’s young stars in Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are seen here enjoying time off watching Chris Brown perform live with Cardiff City’s Cameron Antwi and Fulham’s Sylvester Jasper.

Posting on his Instagram story, Alisson Becker is seen here enjoying some time off with his family after not being selected for the upcoming international friendlies with Brazil.

3. Alisson Becker

Posting on his Instagram story, Alisson Becker is seen here enjoying some time off with his family after not being selected for the upcoming international friendlies with Brazil.

Seen here with his mother, Salah returned home to spend time with his family on Mothers Day before his two African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

4. Mohamed Salah

Seen here with his mother, Salah returned home to spend time with his family on Mothers Day before his two African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Champions LeagueReal MadridPremier LeagueFulhamLondon