What Liverpool players have been up to during rare break, from Chris Brown gig to Rome trip - gallery
With the international break in full swing, we’ve looked at what the squad have been up to during their time off outside of football.
The first international break after the 2022 World Cup is here and there’s plenty of internationals from Liverpool’s squad preparing to line up for their countries across multiple competitions.
With their last outing being the disappointing one-nil loss at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League knockout tie, Liverpool weren’t involved in any game across the weekend.
They were scheduled to face Fulham in the Premier League, but their clash was postponed due to the London club’s involvement in the FA Cup which allowed some rare time off for the squad.
Having scoured the social media accounts, we’ve decided to update you on just what exactly the Liverpool squad have been up too away from the pitch.