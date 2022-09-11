How Liverpool’s fixture list could look like after Wolves postponement.

Liverpool’s Premier League game against Wolves this weekend was postponed.

All football matches across England were called out out of a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp will have used the time to make improvements he feels are necessary following a stuttering start to the campaign.

The Reds have taken only nine points from their opening six Premier League matches while they were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in the Champions League.

Below, we take a look at what Liverpool’s fixtures could look like over the next few weeks.

Ajax (H), Tuesday 13 September - very likely

It is expected that Champions League football will go ahead.

Rangers have confirmed that their match against Napoli is expected to take place as scheduled.

EFL games are also taking place.

Chelsea (A), Sunday 18 September - in doubt

With the Queen’s funeral taking place on Monda 19 September, Premier League games in London are ‘at threat because of safety concerns’ with police to be deployed in the capital, as per The Athletic.

The idea of switching the match to Anfield is unlikely to happen as it would cause staffing complications.

No official decision has yet been made.

Brighton (H), Saturday 1 October - set to go ahead

Liverpool will face the Seagulls after the international break - and the visitors may have a new manager in charge after Graham Potter left for Chelsea.

Rangers (H), Tuesday 4 October - set to go ahead

The two sides have never played a competitive fixture against each other.

Arsenal (A), Sunday 9 October - set to go ahead

A trip to the Emirates will be a stern test against the early league leaders.

Rangers (A), Wednesday 12 October - set to go ahead

Liverpool will travel to Ibrox for the first time for a competitive game. The Reds won a friendly at Rangers 4-0 in August 2008.

Man City (H), Sunday 16 October - set to go ahead

One of the most highly-anticipated games of the season. The result of the game could have significant consequences on the title race.

West Ham (H), Wednesday 19 October - set to go ahead