What Liverpool’s two key transfer targets tell us about Jurgen Klopp’s plans

Liverpool have been heavily linked with multiple moves for midfielders this summer and their particular focus on Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister certainly tell their own story about Jurgen Klopp’s plan

Whilst a whole host of different types of midfielders have been linked - the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Moises Caicedo, Manu Kone, Nicolo Barella, Mathues Nunes and Conor Gallagher, to name a few - it seems that a more physical and defensive style of player is what is lacking.

Especially considering they will lose James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers this summer - the trio are three very different midfielders that Klopp will have to replenish within the squad. Plus Fabinho’s form has been unquestionably inconsistent.

Brighton’s Mac Allister has the technical proficiency to play for an elite club - as shown during his World Cup triumph with Argentina in Qatar - but his defensive contributions, combined with his ability to link-up with players and be able to register goals at a fairly consistent rate this season have no doubt caught the eye of Liverpool.

Also strongly linked is Chelsea’s Mount, who was always an alternative option to Jude Bellingham, who has seemingly chosen Real Madrid as his next destination - despite Liverpool’s efforts to sign the 19-year-old.

Both men are young, experienced for club and country, technically strong and extremely versatile - meaning Klopp could utilise them in a number of ways. However, they are both players who impact the game going forward, rather than defensively.

Combined this season, Mac Allister and Mount have 13 goals and eight assists between them across all competitions in what is certainly Mac Allister’s best campaign so far. The same can’t be said for Mount, who reached double figures for both metrics last season and has struggled with injuries and as part of an overall collective this season at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp’s new 3-2-5 formation allows for attacking number eights to be present in his lineup - as seen in the roles played by Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in the 4-3 win over Tottenham at Anfield.

Whilst those two are young players who are valued highly at the club, Mount and Mac Allister are players who have won major competitions and are a few more years down the line, in terms of their development, and both look capable of stepping in next season.

