What Mo Salah has said about Barcelona move as Liverpool ace ‘fixated’ on Xavi

Mo Salah has been linked with Barcelona if they cannot land Erling Haaland amid his Liverpool contract continues to tick down.

Another day, more tittle-tattle and gossip about Mo Salah’s future.

In truth, it’s hardly a surprise. Given the situation Liverpool’s talisman finds himself in, there’s going to be reports and rumours coming from all sections of the media on a regular basis.

Salah’s scored 28 goals this season as the Reds bid for a historic quadruple.

Yet the man who many regard as the world’s best player is still to have his Anfield future resolved.

It’s well documented that Salah is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and negotiations remain at an impasse.

Barca linked

The latest reports to come out from Mundo Deportivosays that Barcelona will look to move for Salah this summer if they’re unable to recruit Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

And it is claimed that Salah is ‘fixated’ on Barca boss Xavi and is ‘in love with the type of football’ played at the Nou Camp.

Xavi’s carrying out a monumental revamp at the Spanish giants after their financial woes and horrendous period under Ronald Koeman.

Barca thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in El Classico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday - which underlined the fine work that’s being carried out by the club legend.

The Catalan outfit sit third in the table and are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Barcelona boss Xavi. Picture: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

What Salah’s said about Barca

Salah has addressed the supposed interest from Barcelona in the past.

Speaking to Egyptian broadcaster MBC in December, the former Chelsea and AS Roma forward was flattered to hear that Xavi was an admirer of his.

However, at the time, he insisted that he was happy at Anfield - and wished to commit his future.

Salah said: “I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me.

“This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.

“I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool.

“But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.