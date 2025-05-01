Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool were turned down by Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer of 2023 as they opted for Chelsea.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those making the trip to Stamford Bridge will be in a party atmosphere. That feeling hasn’t left since last Sunday morning when they woke up ahead of a jaunt to Anfield to watch Liverpool make history.

For many people, they witnessed the Reds claim the English title in person for the first time. The 2020 triumph was watched from outside of the famous stadium. Even those who were present in 1990 would have forgotten the feeling of watching their team crowned champions of England. Thirty-five years is far too long for a club of Liverpool’s ilk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrations went on long into the night after the 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur. Drinks were flowing until the wee hours. Several did not leave the vicinity of the ground until then.

For the remaining four games of the 2024-25 season, Kopites can relax and drink in the occasion. It’s now a month-long fiesta until the silverware is lifted aloft by Virgil van Dijk on May 26 before it is paraded around the city the following day.

Arne Slot deserves immense credit for the success he has delivered in his first season. But the Liverpool head coach has persistently paid homage to his predecessor Jurgen Klopp for the squad that he left behind along with the culture instilled into the squad.

The summer of 2023 proved pivotal. Liverpool’s midfield rebuild has been the linchpin of their title triumph. Alexis Mac Allister’s uber-consistent performances have been awesome. Dominik Szoboszlai’s pressing and selflessness allows Mo Salah to get into more dangerous positions in the attacking third. Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation in the number-six position and Wataru Endo’s contributions to see out certain games should not go understated. All four arrived in Klopp’s final summer window. But in truth, the latter two were not the highest on the wish list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Mac Allister and Szoboszlai had been purchased from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively for a combined fee of £95 million, the surprise exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left voids.

Liverpool had an additional £52 million in the kitty from those sales. They were ready to make a statement. Moises Caicedo has been scintillating for Brighton in 2022-23 alongside Mac Allister. The Reds lodged a record £111 million yet were gazumped. Caicedo opted for a move to Chelsea for £115 million. Romeo Lavia also selected Stamford Bridge over Anfield when it became apparent he’d be leaving relegated Southampton.

Chelsea fans, of course, lapped up the fact the pair opted for London over Liverpool. Sections of Reds fans would have understandably been disappointed. Gravenberch had been a bit-part player at Bayern Munich and scarcely anyone had even heard of Endo.

Yet if swiftly didn’t turn out that way for the Stamford Bridge club. The Reds enjoyed a barnstorming start while Chelsea struggled. Caicedo did not acclimatise while Lavia was plagued with injury. Even Klopp rubbed salt into the wound. During a test event before opening the refurbished Anfield Road stand, the German said: “The summer we had, we had a few strange things happen in the transfer market but here, between us, I can say ‘My god, were we lucky, eh?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t know that in that moment and it didn’t feel like it in that moment, but yeah, I’m really happy that it worked out, but you never know before.

Klopp then joked: “We obviously realised that other central defensive midfielders don’t want to join Liverpool, you see what happens, and then we found (Wataru) Endo. He’s an exceptional player.”

There was more misery for Caicedo at Wembley. He was part of the Chelsea team, dubbed the ‘Billion Pound Bottlejobs’ by Gary Neville as they lost the Carabao Cup final to a Liverpool side made up of several academy rookies.

Caicedo had to watch the Reds lift the silverware from the Royal Box at Wembley. And now he’ll have to be magnanimous and witness Liverpool revelling in more success. Given that the title is secured, a guard of honour for Slot’s men is likely. It is not a necessity but regarded as a courtesy and show of appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waltzing beyond Caicedo will be Gravenberch, who has been arguably the best engine-room operator in the Premier League. The Netherlands international is now a title winner in England, Germany and his native Holland. Gravenberch will step out onto the pitch with zero pressure.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has still to win a major trophy. Granted, he has been one of Chelsea’s best performers this term yet they still face a battle to be rubbing shoulders with Europe’s elite next term. Chelsea are still fighting for Champions League qualification as they currently occupy the final spot available. As for Lavia, he has again had his battles with injury.

Liverpool fans will be watching on and agreeing with Klopp that things turned out for the better. Slot may be inclined to concur.