What Pep Guardiola did to referee at full-time as Liverpool handed latest title boost after Man City held
Manchester City have dropped more points in the Premier League title race.
Pep Guardiola’s side’s woes continued as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. City had to twice battle from behind to earn a point at Selhurst Park. It means that the current champions have failed to win seven of their past eight matches in all competitions.
Meanwhile, it leaves City eight points behind Liverpool. The Reds’ clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby was postponed earlier today on safety grounds amid Storm Darragh. Guardiola’s troops had a chance to put pressure on Liverpool yet they fluffed their lines and they stay fourth in the table.
What’s more, the Etihad Stadium outfit saw Rico Lewis - who bagged City’s equaliser - given his marching orders for two yellow cards and he must now serve a one-match suspension.
BBC Sport reporter Chris Wise said that Guardiola was ‘wagging his finger in the direction of referee Rob Jones at the end of the game’. Wise added: “I presume his irritation is two-fold - Jeremy Doku was breaking away when the full-time whistle went, but also he’ll have something to say about Rico Lewis’ second yellow card as well, which appeared a bit harsh. It came at a time when Manchester City had Palace pinned in as well.”