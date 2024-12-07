Man City drew against Crystal Palace and missed a chance to close the gap on Liverpool.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City have dropped more points in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side’s woes continued as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. City had to twice battle from behind to earn a point at Selhurst Park. It means that the current champions have failed to win seven of their past eight matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, it leaves City eight points behind Liverpool. The Reds’ clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby was postponed earlier today on safety grounds amid Storm Darragh. Guardiola’s troops had a chance to put pressure on Liverpool yet they fluffed their lines and they stay fourth in the table.

What’s more, the Etihad Stadium outfit saw Rico Lewis - who bagged City’s equaliser - given his marching orders for two yellow cards and he must now serve a one-match suspension.

BBC Sport reporter Chris Wise said that Guardiola was ‘wagging his finger in the direction of referee Rob Jones at the end of the game’. Wise added: “I presume his irritation is two-fold - Jeremy Doku was breaking away when the full-time whistle went, but also he’ll have something to say about Rico Lewis’ second yellow card as well, which appeared a bit harsh. It came at a time when Manchester City had Palace pinned in as well.”