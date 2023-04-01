Pep Guardiola was spotted celebrating wildly in front of Kostas Tsimikas in Liverpool’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola was caught by TV cameras celebrating wildly in front of three Liverpool substitutes after Manchester City’s equalising goal in their win this afternoon.

City earned a 4-1 victory against the Reds at the Etihad Stadium to maintain their Premier League title challenge. Jurgen Klopp’s side opened the scoring in the 17th minute but were pegged back 11 minutes later through Julian Alvarez’s finish. Efforts from Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish in the second half condemned Liverpool to a third successive victory in all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Alvarez’s leveller, Guardiola was spotted going crazy in celebration as Liverpool subs Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Arthur Melo made their way back to the bench.

Here’s the full transcript of what Guardiola said about the incident when asked at his post-match press conference.

Pep, after your equaliser, TV showed you interacting with a couple of Liverpool subs. Is that something you got carried away in the moment?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was happy and I said: 'How nice was our goal?' That’s all.”

So it was an attempt of humour?

“Of course, come on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just going back to that point, it was pretty provocative. You seemed to celebrate right in Tsimikas’ face. Was there some sort of incident before it?

Come on.

It’s been all over TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement