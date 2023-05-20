Jurgen Klopp has revealed why referee John Brooks disallowed Cody Gakpo’s goal in Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa.
The Reds’ Premier League top-four hopes took a big hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery’s side. Liverpool were well below their best and needed a Roberto Firmino 89th-minute equaliser on his final Anfield appearance before leaving this summer to rescue a point.
However, Klopp’s troops had thought they’d cancelled out Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey’s opening goal in the 55th minute. Gakpo managed to bundle home from close range after a goalmouth scramble had ensued.
But VAR referee Tony Harrington recommended that Brooks should take a look at the replay on the pitch-side monitor, having spotted a suspected offside. It was adjudged that Virgil van Dijk was offside in the build-up from Luis Diaz’s header - despite the ball coming off Villa defender Enzi Konsa. Klopp spoke with Brooks after the game, who said that the ball deflected off Konsa rather than him making a deliberate attempt to play it.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp said: “I asked the ref why the offside goal was an offside goal because offside situations should be kind of clear. He explained to me that it was a subjective decision.
“He thinks it is not a deliberate action from the defender, I think it is and I think maybe VAR is not sure and maybe thought it’s possible. But in the end subjective decisions, he made it and that’s it.”
Liverpool have one game remaining this season as they travel to Southampton next weekend. The Reds now sit three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a match in hand.