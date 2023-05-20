Jurgen Klopp has revealed why referee John Brooks disallowed Cody Gakpo’s goal in Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa.

The Reds’ Premier League top-four hopes took a big hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery’s side. Liverpool were well below their best and needed a Roberto Firmino 89th-minute equaliser on his final Anfield appearance before leaving this summer to rescue a point.

However, Klopp’s troops had thought they’d cancelled out Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey’s opening goal in the 55th minute. Gakpo managed to bundle home from close range after a goalmouth scramble had ensued.

But VAR referee Tony Harrington recommended that Brooks should take a look at the replay on the pitch-side monitor, having spotted a suspected offside. It was adjudged that Virgil van Dijk was offside in the build-up from Luis Diaz’s header - despite the ball coming off Villa defender Enzi Konsa. Klopp spoke with Brooks after the game, who said that the ball deflected off Konsa rather than him making a deliberate attempt to play it.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp said: “I asked the ref why the offside goal was an offside goal because offside situations should be kind of clear. He explained to me that it was a subjective decision.

“He thinks it is not a deliberate action from the defender, I think it is and I think maybe VAR is not sure and maybe thought it’s possible. But in the end subjective decisions, he made it and that’s it.”

