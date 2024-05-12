Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a switch to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Darwin Nunez’s super-agent wants the striker to leave Liverpool in the summer, it has been claimed.

It is approaching two years since the Reds purchased Nunez from Benfica for a joint club-record fee of £75 million that could rise to £85 million. In total, the Uruguay international has recorded 33 goals and 17 assists in 93 appearances.

However, Nunez again finds himself out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up after bagging only two goals since March. During his time at Anfield, the 24-year-old has proven frustrating at times, having missed a bevy of golden chances. After last week’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham, Nunez deleted all of his Liverpool-related posts on Instagram which sparked speculation over his future. Klopp played down that Nunez could depart the Reds in the summer, with Barcelona one club linked.

But it has been suggested that Nunez’s agent Jorge Mendes - arguably the most powerful in football - wants his client to depart the club. According to Radio Fénix journalist Nicolás Saavedra via Sport (h/t Sport Witness), he said: “Mendes wants him to leave Liverpool. He’s a footballer whom he holds in very high regard and he has other aspirations for him.

“Darwin Nunez’s value has risen in recent years and Liverpool will not sell him for less than €85 million.”

However, it has been suggested that Nunez’s only focus is on ensuring he can fire on all cylinders for Uruguay at the Copa America this summer. Saavedra added: “[Nñunez] is not urgently thinking about an exit. His priority at the moment is the Copa America.”

On Nunez, Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s game against Aston Villa on Monday: “There’s no speculation [about his future] – that must be external speculation because I don’t know about it… I am not involved in that anymore but there is no speculation right now, it’s just the situation we are in.

“Yes, Darwin was definitely not happy missing that chance [against Tottenham]. He was unlucky – let me say ‘was’ because that could have changed now, probably – in so many situations where he is doing everything right and then the ball goes still not in, and that’s really tough for a young man.

“It’s really tough. He knows about expectations, he has big expectations on himself, that’s tough and you have to go through this. There is no alternative than going through it and that is what he is doing right now. We tried to help him with all we can but in the end, you have to go through it. Everybody had to go through this and this is part of a footballer’s career, that is all.

“His problem is that he’s that good that he is constantly in these moments, so obviously if he was a little bit less good he would not have chances and people would just say, ‘He is not great.’ It is because he is that good that he is in these moments where he can finish it off and now he’s not finishing off in the moment.

