Virgil van Dijk insists he has ‘full trust’ that Liverpool will remain one of the biggest clubs in the world amid a potential takeover.
It’s been almost a month since it emerged that Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had put the club up for sale.
A recent report by the Boston Globe suggested that FSG are leaning towards a partial rather than a complete sale.
Van Dijk is currently at the World Cup and skippered Holland to the quarter-finals after their 3-1 defeat of the USA on Saturday night.
The centre-back is blocking out any takeover speculation amid a bid for glory in Qatar. But he is aware of the situation and hopes everything is ‘sorted and clarified’ when he heads back to Anfield.
Van Dijk said: “Definitely I am aware of everything that is happening.
“Whether I am taking it in and doing something with it right now, I don’t think so because the full focus is on the World Cup.
“But hopefully everything will be sorted and clarified when I am back. At this point, I am definitely not thinking about it.
“I have full trust in Liverpool that they will be fine. We are a very established club, one of the biggest in the world and that will stay that way. Whoever comes in to fill in those roles, they will do very well.”