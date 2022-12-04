Liverpool takeover news as Virgil van Dijk speaks out on FSG’s decision to put the club up for sale.

Virgil van Dijk insists he has ‘full trust’ that Liverpool will remain one of the biggest clubs in the world amid a potential takeover.

It’s been almost a month since it emerged that Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had put the club up for sale.

Advertisement

A recent report by the Boston Globe suggested that FSG are leaning towards a partial rather than a complete sale.

Van Dijk is currently at the World Cup and skippered Holland to the quarter-finals after their 3-1 defeat of the USA on Saturday night.

The centre-back is blocking out any takeover speculation amid a bid for glory in Qatar. But he is aware of the situation and hopes everything is ‘sorted and clarified’ when he heads back to Anfield.

Van Dijk said: “Definitely I am aware of everything that is happening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whether I am taking it in and doing something with it right now, I don’t think so because the full focus is on the World Cup.

“But hopefully everything will be sorted and clarified when I am back. At this point, I am definitely not thinking about it.