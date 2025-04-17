Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are vying with Qatar Sports Investment to complete a Malaga takeover.

The general manager of Malaga has insisted there have been no meetings with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) over a potential purchase.

FSG are looking to add another football club to their portfolio. They made their vision clear when they rehired Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s famed former sporting director, as CEO of football of the Boston-based firm last year. Julian Ward, who was Edwards’ successor at Anfield, also returned to the business, while Pedro Marques was hired, having served as technical director at Portuguese outfit Benfica.

FSG did explore a potential takeover of French side Bordeaux after they were relegated to the fourth tier amid financial woes. Last month, it emerged that John Henry & Co. have been looking into buying another potential sleeping giant that is Malaga. The Andalusia-based side reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013 - beaten by Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund. But Malaga now find themselves in the Spanish second division - having dropped down to the third level - and are in administration.

A price tag of €100 million (£83.6 million) has been suggested for FSG to purchase the 51 per cent of the club owned by Qatari Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani. Paris Saint-Germain owners Qatar Sports Investment are also said to hold an interest in Malaga.

However, Kiki Perez, who is the general manager of Los Albicelestes, has declared that offers have still to become concrete from any interested party. Via Malaga-based 101TV, Perez said: “There's no real information. As you know, and I've always said this, I've experienced it at many clubs, I've witnessed many sales and purchases. In this particular case, it's clear. Whoever wants to buy him knows where to go. What's clear is that news is appearing, but no one has heard of a meeting. There seems to be a lot of interest, but as far as we know, nothing has progressed.

"No one has come knocking because there's a magistrate's order stating that the receiver is not competent to sell the club. Any interested fund or intermediary that calls is referred to them to contact the owner.

“The administration situation isn't ideal for a football club that stirs emotions and passions. Even less so on a stage as big as Málaga. These are things that don't depend on us. We have to focus all day long on leaving the club as high as possible so that if someone comes, they can find it as it is, in the best possible condition."

FSG portfolio

FSG already own three major sports teams. They purchased Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million, with eight major trophies won in that time - soon to become nine as the Reds close in on the Premier League title.

Iconic MLB side the Boston Red Sox have been under FSG’s control since 2002, while they bought NHL side the Pittsburgh Penguins in December 2021. What’s more, FSG hold a 50 per cent stake in NASCAR’s RFK Racing and they snapped up a franchise named Boston Common Golf in the TMRW League that enjoyed its inaugural season earlier this year.