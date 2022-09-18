What’s happened to ten players that left Liverpool this summer as photos sum up their situations
There were a number of players that saw their time at Anfield come to an end this summer.
Jurgen Klopp spent around £80million boosting his Liverpool squad during the summer transfer window.
The Reds boss lashed out the vast majority of that total to entice Benfica’s highly-rated forward Darwin Nunez to Anfield as he saw off competition from a number of players from around Europe.
Young duo Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey joined in respective moves from Fulham and Aberdeen and Brazil international Arthur Melo agreed to a season-long loan move from Serie A giants Juventus.
However, there were also a whole host of departures and some long-serving stars were allowed to leave after varying levels of success on the red half of Merseyside.
Reds legend Sadio Mane ended a spell of sterling service when he agreed a £28.8m to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Divock Origi’s time as a cult hero at Anfield came to a close with a free transfer move to AC Milan.
But how have the ten players that left Liverpool during the summer fared in the opening eight weeks of the new season?
LiverpoolWorld investigates...