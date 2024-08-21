When every Liverpool player is out of contract after the summer transfer window as key trio have 12 months left

By Georgia Goulding
Published 21st Aug 2024, 12:19 BST

All Liverpool senior players and when their current contract are due to expire.

The topic of extending the contracts of key players like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the main talking points among Liverpool fans this summer. The trio are all out of contract next summer and so far, there has been limited updates on whether they will be penning new deals any time soon.

Arne Slot’s first season as Liverpool manager is underway and he has managed to retain almost all of his senior players, but when are they all contracted until? We’ve listed below all of the Reds on Slot’s roster and when their current terms are due to expire.

Contract expires in June 2025

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Contract expires in June 2025 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Contract expires in June 2025

2. Mohamed Salah

Contract expires in June 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

Contract expires in June 2025

3. Virgil van Dijk

Contract expires in June 2025 | Getty Images

Contract expires in June 2025

4. Nat Phillips

Contract expires in June 2025 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Arne Slot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.