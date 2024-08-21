The topic of extending the contracts of key players like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the main talking points among Liverpool fans this summer. The trio are all out of contract next summer and so far, there has been limited updates on whether they will be penning new deals any time soon.
Arne Slot’s first season as Liverpool manager is underway and he has managed to retain almost all of his senior players, but when are they all contracted until? We’ve listed below all of the Reds on Slot’s roster and when their current terms are due to expire.
