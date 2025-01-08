Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are hoping to reach Wembley again this year

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have their sights set on reaching the Carabao Cup final again this year. They are the current holders of the competition after they beat Chelsea in the final at Wembley under former boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds face Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming semi-final which will be staged over two legs as per usual. Newcastle United face Arsenal in the other tie. Here is everying you need to know....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Liverpool’s Carabao Cup second leg against Tottenham Hotspur?

General View of Anfield as snow falls over during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield on March 17, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield is on Thursday 6th February, 2025. Their first leg is on Wednesday 8th January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The 2025 Carabao Cup final is on Sunday 16th March at Wembley. If Liverpool were to see off Spurs, they would face either Newcastle or Arsenal in London.

What has been said ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur?

Liverpool FC via Getty Images202

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has said: “I think what we expect before we go into the game is that two teams have such a clear identity and playing style, that is I think what most people expect to see tomorrow again as well. They have their identity, we have our own identity, and both teams trying to force that identity towards the other. Large parts of the away game two weeks ago, we could show our identity. But there were definitely also parts in the game where they showed how good of a team they are. Scoring three goals against us is also an accomplishment. I know we scored six in the game as well but scoring three against us, not many teams have done [that] until now.”

The January transfer window is open for business and the Reds have the chance to bring in some new players. Slot has shared this update on his plans: “It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we are very happy with the team then I would tell you something completely different now. But you always look at the market, this club has always looked at the market. I think we did this with the goalkeeper we don't even have at the moment [Giorgi Mamardashvili]; if there is a chance in the market this club always tries to bring that chance in. But the team is in a good place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, Joe Gomez is injured [and] that means we go from four centre-backs back to three, but he will be back in a few weeks so [I am] very happy with the team and I think they deserved that trust from the club and from me if you look at the performances they have brought in over the last half-season.”

The Reds head into their first leg against Spurs on the back of their 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United in the Premier League last time out. Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah got their goals against the Red Devils but they weren’t able to find a winner in the end.