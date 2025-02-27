When is the earliest possible date Liverpool can win the Premier League?

Liverpool are now 13 points clear of Arsenal thanks to their latest win.

Liverpool marked another significant result on Wednesday as they extended their already impressive lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points.

In a pre-Carabao Cup final showdown, the Reds met with Newcastle United and took advantage of the absence of Alexander Isak and Joelinton. Goals from midfield stars Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister sealed Liverpool’s latest win, and the result keeps them unbeaten at Anfield since September.

Arne Slot’s side were handed a further boost as Arsenal dropped points for the second game on the bounce. A frustrating 0-0 draw against a tricky Nottingham Forest side followed Arsenal’s recent shock defeat to West Ham at the Emirates.

The gap between them and Liverpool is now starting to look insurmountable but there’s still games left to go before the Reds have the title officially wrapped up.

The earliest date Liverpool can win the Premier League

As other previous title rivals have slowly fallen away from the top of the table, Liverpool have been on track for a stunning triumph for some time now. With a 13-point gap now providing them with plenty of cushion between now and the end of the season, Opta has given a 98.7 percent likelihood that the Reds will win the Premier League this season.

But with such a strong lead now heavily in their favour, how early can Liverpool wrap things up?

Liverpool have ten games left to play before the season closes, while Arsenal have 11. If they can keep the same gap of 13 points, Slot’s team will wrap things up on April 26th against Tottenham Hotspur, with four games left to play.

If Arsenal win their game in-hand, it would take Liverpool to the following week against Chelsea. Should this be the case, the Reds’ first match as the new champions will be against Arsenal at Anfield.

The earliest Liverpool can possibly win the Premier League title is April 5th. The Reds have just one league match penned in for March, due to their packed schedule in the Carabao Cup final and the Champions League round of 16. If Liverpool win their next three fixtures and Arsenal lose their next four, it would all be over by April 5th, providing others below Liverpool also drop points.

Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures

The end of the season is in sight and Liverpool are now viewed as the Premier League champions elect. If Arsenal reduce the deficit back to ten points, the Reds can afford to lose three of their remaining ten games and still lift the trophy, even if Arsenal have a flawless run from now until the end of the season.

Here’s the full list of Liverpool’s remaining Premier League matches:

8 March: Southampton (H)

2 April: Everton (H)

5 April: Fulham (A)

12 April: West Ham (H)

19 April: Leicester City (A)

26 April: Tottenham (H)

3 May: Chelsea (A)

10 May: Arsenal (H)

18 May: Brighton (A)

25 May: Crystal Palace (H)