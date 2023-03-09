When Luis Diaz could make injury return for Liverpool - according to Colombian media

Luis Diaz injury news and when he could return for Liverpool.

Luis Diaz could return to Liverpool’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth - according to a report in Colombia.

The winger hasn’t played for the Reds since suffering a devastating knee injury in the first half of a 3-2 loss to Arsenal last October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diaz has been on the comeback trail since. He briefly returned to training during Liverpool’s trip to Dubai in December during the break for the World Cup but sustained a setback.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 38 games since arriving from Porto for a fee of up to £50 million in January 2022, is coming towards the end of his rehab.

Klopp recently admitted that Diaz could return to the first part of team training this week before stepping up things the following week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool travel to Bournemouth this weekend aiming to give their Premier League top-four hopes a boost before travelling to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second leg. The Reds have to overturn a 5-2 loss at Anfield in the first flash.

And Diego Rueda - a journalist based in Diaz’s native Colombia - believes the tenacious wide man could feature in some capacity in both games.

Advertisement

Advertisement