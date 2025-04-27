When will Liverpool be presented with the Premier League trophy?

Liverpool are just one win away from the Premier League title | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal

Liverpool turned to Arne Slot last summer following Jurgen Klopp’s exit. The Dutchman caught their eye at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. He has since adapted well to life in England and has won 72.3% of games in charge.

The Reds are close to winning the title ahead of Arsenal. They have lost only two league games this season. The Merseyside giants are in action on Sunday afternoon at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

When will Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool are 12 points clear of Arsenal with only five fixtures left to play. Therefore, they only need a point against Spurs. The Gunners drew 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace last time out and they only have four matches remaining.

If the Reds are to get what they need against Ange Postecoglou’s side, they could get a guard of honour against Chelsea in their next away outing. Skipper Van Dijk has said: “All season long I have been speaking about the need to focus only on the next game, the next challenge. That mindset has been so important for us as we have chased our goals; we deal with what’s there in front of us rather than getting carried away with the bigger picture, with the outside noise.

“Sunday, of course, is going to be a little more difficult in that respect. Because while we are still going to be concentrating on the task in front of us, which is a tough game against Tottenham Hotspur, we also know what the day means for everyone associated with the club. And, well, it means everything.”

He added: “To win the Premier League is special, however and wherever you do it. But to do it at Anfield, in front of the most incredible supporters in the world? That’s something else entirely. It’s our dream, it’s your dream, and our aim on Sunday is to make sure that dream comes true. We can only do that, however, by doing the things that have put us in this position in the first place.”

When will Liverpool be presented with the Premier League trophy?

Liverpool will be presented with the trophy on 25th May after their final match of the campaign at home to Crystal Palace, assuming they get the job done. The Eagles may well have one eye on the FA Cup final by then following their semi-final triumph over Aston Villa. Here is a look at their remaining games...

April 27: Tottenham (H)

May 4: Chelsea (A)

May 11: Arsenal (H)

May 18: Brighton (A)

May 25: Crystal Palace (H)

The Reds head into next term having already secured Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk down to new deals. It remains to be seen whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will follow suit at this stage. Slot will get the chance to bring in some new faces this summer to further bolster his ranks. He will also get the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door to clear up space and funds if he wishes to.