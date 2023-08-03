There have been 14 departures from Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League triumph - but where are they now?

Liverpool made history and won their first Premier League title during the 2019/20 season, but a whole host of stars have left the club since that joyous day.

Most recently, senior figures such as Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have all departed for the fast-growing Saudi Arabian Pro League - three players who played such an integral part in the club’s successes over the past five years.

With that trio leaving for pastures new, it has really hit home for Liverpool fans as a new era is now unavoidably underway.

Jurgen Klopp has also allowed numerous midfielders to leave this summer but the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are two additions to kick off a new chapter in Klopp’s new Liverpool side and both are ready to make an instant impact next season.

But, before then, LiverpoolWorld is looking back over the 14 squad members who have left since winning the title, and revealing where they are now.

1 . James Milner - Liverpool James Milner singed for Brighton on a free transfer after eight successful years at Liverpool and will continue to add to his Premier League legacy. Photo: Andrew Powell

2 . Takumi Minamino - AS Monaco After failing to lock down any regular playing time at Liverpool after two seasons, he was sold for a small profit to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. Photo: Ashley Allen

3 . Naby Keita - Werder Bremen The midfielder ran down his contract at Anfield and was allowed to leave this summer and he re-joined the Bundesliga.

4 . Sadio Mane - Al-Nassr After departing Liverpool last summer for Bayern Munich, he struggled for form and departed for the Middle East this summer.