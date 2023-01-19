A look at where Everton and Liverpool’s squads rank among the most expensive in the Premier League.

Everton and Liverpool are both enduring disappointing seasons so far, but how do they compare to their rivals when it comes to squad value?

Everton are battling the drop currently, with Frank Lampard under immense pressure to turn things around, while Liverpool are nowhere near their usual standards, looking up at the top four and struggling to manage any kind of consistency. Though, both teams do still have half a season to turn things around, and they will looking to add to their squads this month to help them manage just that.

In the meantime, we have taken a look at the current value of each of the squads to see where they rank in the Premier League’s list of squad values, as determined by Transfermarkt.

Take a look below...

20 - AFC Bournemouth Value - £153.4m

19 - Fulham Value - £209.9m

18 - Crystal Palace Value - £255.1m

17 - Leeds United Value - £261.5m