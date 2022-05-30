Where Liverpool and Everton are predicted to finish in the Premier League next season

All of Liverpool’s 19 opponents for the upcoming Premier League season were confirmed at the weekend following the Championship play-off final.

Liverpool’s campaign officially came to an end at the weekend as they were beaten in the Champions League final, a week after losing out on the Premier League title.

The Reds will look to go a step further next season and lift the league trophy for the second time under Jurgen Klopp and they can now begin their preparations.

Their final opponent ahead of the 2022/23 campaign was also confirmed at the weekend after Nottingham Forest won the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Their promotion has enabled a full betting market to be formed for next season’s Premier League.

Here is where Liverpool, Everton and others are predicted to finish...

1. 20th - Bournemouth (relegated)

Odds for the title: 2000-1. Odds for relegation: 8-11.

2. 19th - Nottingham Forest (relegated)

Odds for the title: 1000-1. Odds for relegation: 10-11.

3. 18th - Fulham (relegated)

Odds for the title: 1000-1. Odds for relegation: 11-8.

4. 17th - Brentford

Odds for the title: 1000-1. Odds for relegation: 11-4.

