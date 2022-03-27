There’s been plenty of ups and downs on both sides of Stanley Park this term.

Premier League fans. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It’s been a mixed season on Merseyside.

Whereas Liverpool are gunning for another Premier League title, Everton are scrapping for their lives in a looming relegation battle.

But how have both sets of fans reacted to the ongoing turmoil?

New research has analysed over three million tweets from Premier League fans over the course of the season, and has determined each side’s most positive and negative weeks by counting up what percentage of their social media interactions were generally unfavourable.

The percentage differences have then been ranked to find out who the top flight’s most “fickle” fans are.