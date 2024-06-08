VAR has been an ever-present topic of discussion across every single week of the Premier League season and has divided players, pundits and fans alike. However, the technology is here to stay after clubs voted by 19-1 in favour of keeping it in place.

Wolves triggered a league-wide vote to determine the future of VAR, having previously expressed their contempt for the system at several points throughout the campaign. After the vote, Wolves said in a statement: "While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote on the future of VAR at today's Annual General Meeting, we acknowledge and accept the decision made by our fellow Premier League clubs and we are reassured that the Premier League is taking the concerns of clubs and supporters seriously.

"We welcome the commitment to improve VAR, particularly in areas that address delays, consistency and fan experience. While we still believe that Premier League football would be superior without VAR, we think that these improvements are crucial for the integrity of the game and for enhancing the overall matchday experience for our supporters.

In light of the news, we’ve decided to look at how Liverpool and Everton rank in the Premier League table from last season if VAR wasn’t used.

2 . 20th - Sheffield United Points without VAR = 15 (Points difference = -1)

3 . 19th - Luton Town Points without VAR = 25 (Points difference = -1)

4 . 18th - Burnley Points without VAR = 26 (Points difference = +2) Photo: Nathan Stirk