Where Liverpool and Everton sit in all-time Premier League table ahead of Burnley and Aston Villa games

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2025, 04:01 BST

Liverpool and Everton have been ever-present features of the Premier League since its inception in 1992

Liverpool and Everton have both been a part of every English top flight season since the Premier League era began in 1992.

Before the first division rebranded to what is now known as the Premier League, Liverpool and Everton were two of the most successful clubs in English football. They shared 27 league titles between them, with the Toffees winning the competition for the last time in 1987.

Prior to their Premier League titles in 2020 and 2025, the Reds had not won the top flight title since 1990. Both clubs have been key members of the top division in England during the 33 years the Premier League has been about.

Both the Reds and the Toffees have contributed to many memorable moments - with plenty of those coming against each other in the Merseyside derby. As the 2025-26 campaign gets back underway following the international break, we took a look at the all-time points standings for the Premier League. Here’s where the Merseyside pair sit compared to their rivals...

26 points.

1. 51st: Luton Town

26 points. | Getty Images

30 points.

2. 50th: Swindon Town

30 points. | Getty Images

35 points.

3. 49th: Barnsley

35 points. | Getty Images

39 points.

4. 48th: Blackpool

39 points. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice