Liverpool and Everton have both been a part of every English top flight season since the Premier League era began in 1992.

Before the first division rebranded to what is now known as the Premier League, Liverpool and Everton were two of the most successful clubs in English football. They shared 27 league titles between them, with the Toffees winning the competition for the last time in 1987.

Prior to their Premier League titles in 2020 and 2025, the Reds had not won the top flight title since 1990. Both clubs have been key members of the top division in England during the 33 years the Premier League has been about.

Both the Reds and the Toffees have contributed to many memorable moments - with plenty of those coming against each other in the Merseyside derby. As the 2025-26 campaign gets back underway following the international break, we took a look at the all-time points standings for the Premier League. Here’s where the Merseyside pair sit compared to their rivals...

