David Moyes and Arne Slot look on. | Getty Images

Both Merseyside clubs have much reason to be optimistic ahead of the new season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025/26 season is looking set to be an exciting one for both Liverpool and Everton, as both Merseyside clubs enter a new era with much promise after a strong summer transfer window.

Premier League champions Liverpool romped to the title last campaign to end Manchester City’s monopoly with their first title win in five years. What made the achievement all the more impressive was that it was in Arne Slot’s first season managing in England, with the Reds surpassing all expectations and proving too strong for the rest of the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton, however, have endured a difficult few years with several relegation scares, PSR issues and a general feeling of disenchantment around the historic club. Club legend manager David Moyes returned in January and began to steady the ship, bringing a feeling of positivity back around the club and leading the Toffees to a 13th-placed finish with limited resources. In May the club said goodbye to Goodison Park after 132 years playing at the iconic stadium. The brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium will become the Toffees’ home in the new season.

How Liverpool and Everton fared in the transfer window

Part of the reason for optimism around both clubs surrounds a solid summer of transfer business ahead of the 2025/26 season. Liverpool’s window needs no introduction, as the Reds have spent over £280 million on four major new signings who have elevated Slot’s champions to a new level.

The Reds’ summer window could yet become stratospheric if Alexander Isak were to sign - but even if things were to stay as they currently are, Liverpool have smashed their transfer record this summer to sign Florian Wirtz for £116m. The German has been very impressive in pre-season, while £79m signing Hugo Ekitike scored on his competitive debut in the Community Shield and full-back pairing Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have been brought in as the successors to Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Over on the Blue half of the city, Jack Grealish arrived on loan from Manchester City earlier this week in a major coup for the Toffees. Many people believe that we could see the £100m man return to his magical best under Moyes. Everton have made further stand-out signings such as striker Thierno Barry and Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Charly Alcaraz has arrived permanently and highly-rated teenager Adam Aznou has signed from Bayern Munich. With the buzz of the new stadium in addition, it could be a very positive season for the club. But how do they rank amongst the most optimistic fan-bases in the Premier League?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where Liverpool and Everton rank in the PL’s most optimistic fanbases

The Premier League’s most optimistic fanbases for the 2025/26 season are as follows, published by The Athletic as their ‘hope-o-meter’ for the new campaign:

1) Chelsea - Optimism 98%, Pessimism 2%

2) Liverpool - Optimism 97%, Pessimism 3%

3) Brighton – Optimism 95%, Pessimism 5%

4) Sunderland – Optimism 91%, Pessimism 9%

5) Manchester United – Optimism 86%, Pessimism 14%

6) Manchester City – Optimism 85%, Pessimism 15%

7) Arsenal – Optimism 84%, Pessimism 16%

8) Everton – Optimism 83%, Pessimism 17%

9) Nottingham Forest – Optimism 80%, Pessimism 20%

10) Aston Villa – Optimism 77%, Pessimism 23%

11) Tottenham Hotspur – Optimism 71%, Pessimism 29%

12) Crystal Palace – Optimism 70%, Pessimism 30%

13) Leeds United – Optimism 67%, Pessimism 33%

14) Burnley – Optimism 64%, Pessimism 36%

15) Brentford – Optimism 56%, Pessimism 44%

16) Bournemouth – Optimism 48%, Pessimism 52%

17) Fulham – Optimism 44%, Pessimism 56%

18) West Ham United – Optimism 39%, Pessimism 61%

19) Wolves – Optimism 32%, Pessimism 68%

20) Newcastle United – Optimism 19%, Pessimism 81%