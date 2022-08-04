How does the wealth of Liverpool’s owners compare with their Premier League rivals?

The English top flight is dominated by astronomical sums of cash, whether it be through TV rights deals or ever-increasing transfer fees.

With that in mind, it can be difficult for anyone other than a select few financial powerhouses to keep up, but Liverpool owner John W. Henry has made an admirable attempt of guiding the Reds back to the upper echelons of the division.

But how does the American’s personal wealth measure up to those of other Premier League bankrollers?

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single top flight chief to see where the Anfield chief ranks compared to his boardroom peers.

1. 1st: Newcastle United Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion Photo: PAUL ELLIS

2. 2nd: Manchester City Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion Photo: Francois Nel

3. 3rd: Chelsea Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. 4th: Fulham Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion Photo: IAN KINGTON