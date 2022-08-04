The English top flight is dominated by astronomical sums of cash, whether it be through TV rights deals or ever-increasing transfer fees.
With that in mind, it can be difficult for anyone other than a select few financial powerhouses to keep up, but Liverpool owner John W. Henry has made an admirable attempt of guiding the Reds back to the upper echelons of the division.
But how does the American’s personal wealth measure up to those of other Premier League bankrollers?
Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single top flight chief to see where the Anfield chief ranks compared to his boardroom peers.