Where Liverpool sit in PL richest owners list compared to Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, and others

How does the wealth of Liverpool’s owners compare with their Premier League rivals?

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 12:00 pm
The English top flight is dominated by astronomical sums of cash, whether it be through TV rights deals or ever-increasing transfer fees.

With that in mind, it can be difficult for anyone other than a select few financial powerhouses to keep up, but Liverpool owner John W. Henry has made an admirable attempt of guiding the Reds back to the upper echelons of the division.

But how does the American’s personal wealth measure up to those of other Premier League bankrollers?

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single top flight chief to see where the Anfield chief ranks compared to his boardroom peers.

1. 1st: Newcastle United

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

2. 2nd: Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

Photo: Francois Nel

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. 4th: Fulham

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion

Photo: IAN KINGTON

