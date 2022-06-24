It’s been all-change at Anfield ever since the German took over in 2015.

Few managers in recent seasons can claim to have had the kind of profound effect on a club that Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool.

The German boss has helped to reestablish the Reds as one of the most formidable forces in world football since taking over at Anfield in October 2015, and has transformed his side from also-rans into perennial silverware contenders.

Premier League and Champions League glory have been the 55-year-old’s most notable successes, but there have also been memorable wins in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup to boast about too.

Perhaps one of the most significant changes that Klopp has brought about, however, is engendering an admirable measure of consistency into his squad. The Reds continue to perform at the highest level, season after season, and that solidity is frequently reflected in their lofty league finishes.

But just how well have Liverpool done since their popular manager took over?

We’ve taken a look at the accumulated top flight table from the date of Klopp’s appointment to the present day to find out.

Check out our countdown of the 11 clubs that have remained in the Premier League for the entirety of the German’s six-and-a-half year tenure below...

1. 11th - Crystal Palace GP: 258. Pts: 296.

2. 10th: Southampton GP: 258. Pts: 307.

3. 9th: Everton GP: 258. Pts: 345.

4. 8th: West Ham GP: 258. Pts: 347.