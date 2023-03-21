Where Liverpool rank in the European attendance table this season.

Liverpool have enjoyed great success with their relentless style of football under Jurgen Klopp and securing a ticket to watch them at Anfield can prove to be a near-impossible task.

Luckily for fans the stadium extension, which is set to be completed before the start of the 2023/24 season, will add another 7,000 seats, taking the capacity to 61,015.

They already possess one of the bigger stadiums in England, and in Europe, but the expansion will only add to the unique atmoshpere in L4.

Here is where Liverpool rank for average attendance compared to Europe’s other elite clubs...

1 . FC Barcelona Capacity: 99,354. Average attendance: 83,512

2 . Borussia Dortmund Capacity: 81,365. Average attendance: 81,171

3 . Bayern Munich Capacity: 75,024. Average attendance: 75,006

4 . Manchester United Capacity: 74,310. Average attendance: 73,960